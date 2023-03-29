Sunrise brief: Tracking clean energy initiatives under the Inflation Reduction Act 

“Drone in the box” for thousandths of a cent per kilowatt hour Raptor Maps is developing a drone and software package for ongoing, on-site visual and thermal intelligence at utility-scale solar facilities.

Tracking clean energy initiatives under the Inflation Reduction Act A new website called IRAtracker.org clarifies how the Inflation Reduction Act is taking shape and being implemented across more than a dozen federal agencies.

EnerVenue announces non-lithium battery gigafactory in Kentucky With generous incentives from Shelby County and the state of Kentucky, EnerVenue plans to invest in a one-million square-foot facility to produce metal-hydrogen batteries.

Summit Ridge raises tax equity for 50 MW Maine and Illinois solar portfolio The $67 million investment utilizes the Inflation Reduction Act’s (IRA) Qualified Advanced Energy Project Credit program. Once guidance for low- and moderate-income community incentives and domestic content requirements program is finalized, the developer expects to expand its partnership with the tax investor to fund additional projects in underserved and traditional energy communities.

Oregon research highlights zinc metal battery improvements An Oregon State University research group has developed a zinc metal anode electrolyte that raises the efficiency of zinc battery cells to nearly 100%, a breakthrough as companies scramble to find non-lithium-ion alternatives to supplement a growing U.S. energy storage market.

Ultrathin solar cells self-repair radiation damage in space Third-party testing confirms a high level of resilience to the conditions of space in silicon-based solar cells developed by Arizona-based Solestial.

Massachusetts city offers EV adoption as employee benefit Partnering with MoveEV to support the transition to EVs is expected to save Easthampton, Mass. about $360,000 per year on gasoline, among other benefits.

Wärtsilä battery passes UL 9540A fire certification milestone Rigorous testing for grid-scale lithium-ion storage systems involved heating battery cells to induce thermal runaway within Wärtsilä’s storage module. Performing fire tests reveals critical information to the manufacturer, first responders and asset owners about how the battery system reacts in the unlikely event of a cell failure.

Birch Creek Energy acquires utility-scale solar developer Washington, D.C.-based Foundation Solar is comprised of a team of solar industry veterans that have developed, acquired and managed over 6 GW of generation assets over the past two decades.