Sunrise brief: Bifacial solar module tariffs reinstated

More bark than bite: U.S. solar tariffs and the shadow of larger trade measures Intensified trade measures against China via increasing tariffs on imported solar and battery cells represents a significant policy step, however, the impact is clouded by global manufacturing shifts, price decreases and looming Commerce Department trade complaints.
Startup debuts wall-mountable, tabletop residential heat pump Quilt unveiled a residential heat pump with a coefficient of performance (COP) of up to 4 and noise levels of 27 dBA to 47 dBA. The startup recently raised $35.9 million from a group of investors.
Bifacial solar module tariffs reinstated The Office of the President has turned its focus to solar panels, announcing the removal of the bifacial solar panel Section 301 tariff exclusion and addressing issues of stockpiling during trade cases, alongside promoting the nation’s manufacturing base.
Solidion seeks to provide sodium-based electrolytes as an alternative to lithium-ion batteries The company says the technology’s better cycle times and potential lower costs would benefit grid storage and EV sectors.
