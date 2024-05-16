Startup debuts wall-mountable, tabletop residential heat pump

From pv magazine Global

Quilt has launched its first product – a wall-mountable (or tabletop) heat pump for cooling and heating in residential applications.

“The Quilt system is anchored by our outdoor unit, which is sized to power up to two indoor units,” the US-based startup said in a statement. “This 2:1 ratio means our outdoor units are quieter, more compact, and more efficient than larger units, saving you more energy and money than higher ratio systems.”

The system measures 711 mm x 965 mm x 406 mm and uses R32 as a refrigerant. Its cooling capacity at 46.4 F (8 C) ranges from 2,500 BTU/hour to 20,500 BTU/hour, while its cooling capacity at 95 F (35 C) spans from 2,500 BTU/hour to 20,500 BTU/hour.

The heat pump features a COP of 4 for heating at 46.4 F and 2 at 5 F (-15 C). The COP for cooling is 4 at 95 F.

The new product has an input power of 208/230V and noise levels of 27 dBA to 47 dBA, which the manufacturer describes as “quieter than rainfall.” It is available in a real white oak veneer or a white option that is paintable or ready for wallpaper.

“Quilt is a full generation ahead of the best systems in the market today and priced competitively at $6,499 per room before point-of-sale rebates,” the manufacturer said. “This includes everything from the intuitive indoor unit, Dial for room-by-room control, design-forward outdoor unit, modern app, professional installation by Quilt, permitting support from a Quilt Advisor, and ongoing support.”

In mid-April, Quilt raised $33 million through a funding round co-led by Energy Impact Partners and Galvanize Climate Solutions, with participation from Lowercarbon Capital, Gradient Ventures, MCJ Collective, Garage Capital, Incite Ventures, and Drew Scott.

“Quilt will first launch in the Bay Area, followed by Los Angeles, and then expand to new markets in the U.S. to meet rising demand for a smart, intuitive, design-forward heat pump option,” the company said at the time.