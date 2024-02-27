Sunrise brief: First Solar could have $5 billion impact on U.S. economy by 2026

Tribal solar on the rise Native American lands boast serious PV potential in the United States but getting projects off the ground hasn‘t always been easy. Different tribes are willing to take power generation into their own hands and the landscape could be shifting, thanks to funding from the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and other programs.

Fully printable flexible perovskite solar cell achieves 17.6% efficiency Developed by scientists in Canada, the 0.049 cm2 solar cell was built in ambient air fabricationand with a reactant known as phenyltrimethylammonium chloride (PTACl). It achieved an open-circuit voltage of 0.95 V, a short-circuit current density of 23 mA cm−2, and a fill factor of 80%.

First Solar could have $5 billion impact on U.S. economy by 2026 A study commissioned by First Solar analyzed the company’s actual and forecast U.S. spending in 2023 and 2026 when the company expects to have 14 GW of annual nameplate capacity across Alabama, Louisiana, and Ohio.

California needs 10 GW of solar deployment in five years, 57.5 GW of new solar added by 2045 For context, the state has about 43GW installed cumulatively to date, according to SEIA. The state’s new 2035 electricity emissions goals include 19 GW of new solar power, 20.6 GW of new wind and 15.7 GW of new battery power.

Construction begins on largest utility-owned solar project in New Hampshire ReVision Energy is building the 4.9 MW solar project on 36 acres of vacant land in Kingston, New Hampshire.

Arizona approves “discriminatory” charge on rooftop solar customers The Arizona Corporation Commission approved a request from utility APS to raise rates and add a punitive charge to rooftop solar customers.

Fire department nets 40% tax credit and $18,000 state rebate for rooftop solar A fire station in Superior, Wisconsin will save on energy bills and cut emissions with solar.