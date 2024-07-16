Sunrise brief: Protecting smart inverters from cyberattack

Enphase Energy releases EV charger for commercial fleets The CS-100 provides up to 19.2 kW of continuous power output and enables the fleet operator to set up charging schedules using the Enphase proprietary COSMOS interface.

SolarEdge aims to qualify for U.S. domestic content incentive The company has brought over 1,500 new jobs to the U.S. through contract manufacturing facilities.

Protecting smart inverters from cyberattack The National Institute of Standards and Technology has flagged a cybersecurity risk for smart inverters, and is developing guidelines to prevent cyberattacks.

Generac introduces residential EV charger The Level 2 charger offers between 25 and 30 miles of charge per hour.

Texas solar shines through Tropical Storm Beryl In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that the Tropical Storm Beryl caused a large but temporary dip in solar generation potential across Texas on July 8. However, cross-referencing with grid operator reports revealed that very little production went offline due to the storm, showing the resilience of Texas’ solar infrastructure.

IEA-PVPS identifies 456 patents in PV module recycling The IEA Photovoltaic Power Systems Programme’s (IEA-PVPS) latest report on solar panel recycling offers a comprehensive review of all existing technologies in this market segment, from pure mechanical recycling to innovative techniques such as as light pulse treatment, water-jet cleaning, pyrolysis, and chemical treatments.

Volytica, Sinovoltaics launch new analysis service for 100% battery pack review at factory The newly launched BESSential analysis goes deeper than traditional Factory Acceptance Testing (FAT), which is performed at the container level. The service evaluates each battery energy storage system pack down to the cell level and detects and corrects thermal, electrical, and capacity imbalance issues.