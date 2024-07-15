Volytica, Sinovoltaics launch new analysis service for 100% battery pack review at factory

From ESS News

Hong Kong-based technical compliance and quality assurance service firm Sinovoltaics and German cloud-based battery diagnostics software provider volytica have teamed to develop a battery energy storage system (BESS) analysis service, offering 100% pack review.

According to the developers, their BESSential analysis detects and corrects thermal, electrical, and capacity imbalance issues directly at the BESS factory and goes beyond typical Factory Acceptance Testing (FAT), which is performed on the container level.

While FAT involves extensive electrical and performance tests at the factory to ensure the battery systems meet industry standards, “they can miss smaller defects and abnormal behaviors that may not become apparent for years,” the companies argue. What is more, some BESS integrators only perform sampling performance tests and can miss underlying issues in subsystems, racks, or battery packs that emerge after installation.

“Even a minor defect at the cell level can jeopardize an entire BESS investment. Our BESSential 100% pack analysis mitigates this risk, protecting the client’s physical asset while also securing their return on investment,” said Arthur Claire, director of technology at Sinovoltaics.

BESSential collects and compiles the vast amount of data from the FAT and then goes a step further to evaluates each pack down to the cell level. It can identify volatility in individual battery packs and cells, such as temperature shifts, voltage irregularities, capacity imbalance, and other factors predictive of battery defects.

These metrics are then used to model the micro-environment of each battery pack. Any anomalies that are found are flagged in the system for further inspection.

