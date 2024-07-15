Generac introduces residential EV charger

Generac Power Systems, a provider of home generators, energy storage, and other power products, announced it has launched an update Level 2 electric vehicle charger.
The new product from Generac comes to serve the growing U.S. EV market, which is forecast to reach 11% market share in 2024, according to the International Energy Agency.
The charger comes in two formats, the 40 A plus and 48 A plus models, which offer roughly 25 to 30 miles of charge added per hour. The 40 A edition is NEMA 14-50 rated for a rapid plug-in installation. The 40 A model provides up to 9.6 kW of power output, while the 48 A edition offers up to 11.5 kW.
The L2 EV charger is up to eight times faster than a L1 charger, and its power-sharing capabilities allow users to connect multiple chargers to the same circuit to optimize power usage.The chargers are protected by a three-year installation and support warranty and are rated for both indoor and outdoor use.
The kit comes with a charger, mounting kit, universal EV charger plug, and a 25 foot charging cable. It is compatible with most EVs, including Ford, Nissan, BMW, Rivian, Hyundai, Volkswagen, Kia, Chevorlet, Audi, Mercedes Benz, Porche. For Tesla drivers, a charger adapter is sold separately.
“With our extensive background in energy solutions and a network of nearly 9,000 certified North American dealers, we’re poised to deliver an EV charging solution that sets a new standard for performance, reliability and user satisfaction,” said Kyle Raabe, executive vice president of Consumer Power, Generac.
The charger can be controlled via a Generac mobile app that allows users to track and control charging, set power limits, view energy savings, and set charging schedules. Generac’s chargers are Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled.
The Level 2 chargers are sold via Generac certified dealers and on Amazon, retailing for $649.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.