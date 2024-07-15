Generac introduces residential EV charger

Generac Power Systems, a provider of home generators, energy storage, and other power products, announced it has launched an update Level 2 electric vehicle charger.

The new product from Generac comes to serve the growing U.S. EV market, which is forecast to reach 11% market share in 2024, according to the International Energy Agency.

The charger comes in two formats, the 40 A plus and 48 A plus models, which offer roughly 25 to 30 miles of charge added per hour. The 40 A edition is NEMA 14-50 rated for a rapid plug-in installation. The 40 A model provides up to 9.6 kW of power output, while the 48 A edition offers up to 11.5 kW.

The L2 EV charger is up to eight times faster than a L1 charger, and its power-sharing capabilities allow users to connect multiple chargers to the same circuit to optimize power usage.The chargers are protected by a three-year installation and support warranty and are rated for both indoor and outdoor use.

The kit comes with a charger, mounting kit, universal EV charger plug, and a 25 foot charging cable. It is compatible with most EVs, including Ford, Nissan, BMW, Rivian, Hyundai, Volkswagen, Kia, Chevorlet, Audi, Mercedes Benz, Porche. For Tesla drivers, a charger adapter is sold separately.

“With our extensive background in energy solutions and a network of nearly 9,000 certified North American dealers, we’re poised to deliver an EV charging solution that sets a new standard for performance, reliability and user satisfaction,” said Kyle Raabe, executive vice president of Consumer Power, Generac.

The charger can be controlled via a Generac mobile app that allows users to track and control charging, set power limits, view energy savings, and set charging schedules. Generac’s chargers are Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled.

The Level 2 chargers are sold via Generac certified dealers and on Amazon, retailing for $649.