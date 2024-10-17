Sunrise brief: Tornado rips through solar farm in Florida

Californians across party lines voice support for solar, distrust of utilities Despite broad support for rooftop solar, the state’s Governor Newsom, the Public Utilities Commission, and the state’s investor-owned utilities are making it harder for homeowners, schools and farms to install solar.

A look at next generation battery cells The battery industry is experiencing a seismic shift with advancements in prismatic cell technology, led by companies like Cornex, which promise to reshape energy storage solutions.

Fortescue launches battery pack manufacturing plant in Detroit Australian mining and green energy major Fortescue plans to launch its manufacturing efforts in the United States by producing a high-voltage battery pack with up to 34 kWh capacity built around the company’s scalable battery module technology.

Capstone and Eurowind plan eight-hour, 3.2 GWh battery storage project in California Energy planning body the California Energy Commission (CEC) is considering an application for a big battery that would be operational by June 2028.

California utility offers bidirectional EV charging at dynamic hourly rates Customers of California utility PG&E who own certain models of electric vehicles may enroll in a pilot program for bidirectional EV charging. The program aims to show how improving distribution circuit utilization can keep customer costs down, by reducing the need for distribution upgrades.

Tornado rips through solar farm in Florida Duke Energy’s Lake Placid Solar Power Plant experienced an EF-2 tornado during Hurricane Milton, shredding a swath of solar modules while leaving most of the facility intact.