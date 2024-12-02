Sunrise brief: SolarEdge announces closure of its energy storage division

SolarEdge announces closure of its energy storage division SolarEdge will shutter its energy storage unit and manufacturing, cutting 500 jobs.
LCOE not correct optimization parameter of PV plants, say researchers New research from Italy shows the importance of considering power plant dispatchability in PV project planning. The scientists claim assessing a project’s levelized cost of energy could be misleading, especially with variable and sometimes negative electricity prices.
The great grid transition in the age of data centers and EVs Rapidly increasing energy consumption due to data centers, EVs and AI, requires adopting innovative energy strategies like distributed energy resources and microgrids that offer viable solutions for a more resilient, responsive energy infrastructure.
Building an affordable energy future By leveraging smart panels, both consumers and utilities can lower energy costs and reduce the strain on the grid without resorting to massive, costly infrastructure projects.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.