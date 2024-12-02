Sunrise brief: SolarEdge announces closure of its energy storage division

SolarEdge announces closure of its energy storage division SolarEdge will shutter its energy storage unit and manufacturing, cutting 500 jobs.

LCOE not correct optimization parameter of PV plants, say researchers New research from Italy shows the importance of considering power plant dispatchability in PV project planning. The scientists claim assessing a project’s levelized cost of energy could be misleading, especially with variable and sometimes negative electricity prices.

The great grid transition in the age of data centers and EVs Rapidly increasing energy consumption due to data centers, EVs and AI, requires adopting innovative energy strategies like distributed energy resources and microgrids that offer viable solutions for a more resilient, responsive energy infrastructure.

Building an affordable energy future By leveraging smart panels, both consumers and utilities can lower energy costs and reduce the strain on the grid without resorting to massive, costly infrastructure projects.