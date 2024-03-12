Sunrise brief: What happens to the IRA under a new administration? 

Also on the rise: California has become rooftop solar and batteries NEM-esis. Renewable energy merger and acquisition opportunities for 2024. And more.

What happens to the IRA under a new administration?  Norton Rose Fulbright conducted a live podcast with tax and legal experts who discussed what could be on the chopping block in the massive Inflation Reduction Act, passed in 2022.

DOE announces $9.5 million award for Iowa’s first microgrid project  The Montezuma project with a 3 MW solar installation and a battery energy storage system is expected to lower energy costs for residents by as much as 18% and to reduce transmission costs for the utility by 34%.

Primergy secures $588 million for 408 MW solar project in Texas Microsoft entered a power purchase agreement for 100% of the plant’s production.

Solar profits drying up The Invesco Solar exchange-traded fund (ETF) under-performed the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) stock indexes in January 2024. Jesse Pichel, a managing director at Roth Capital Partners, attributes this to logistics and apparent cashflow problems for some solar companies.

Renewable energy merger and acquisition opportunities for 2024 FTI Consulting said incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act could cause a “seismic shift” on the U.S. economy as a whole over the next 12 to 24 months.

California has become rooftop solar and batteries NEM-esis The transition to California’s new net metering, ‘NEM 3.0,’ regime was justified, in part, as a way to support residential energy storage installations but the state policy has pushed rooftop solar off a cliff.

Lyten’s lithium-sulfur batteries to power Chrysler’s Halcyon Concept car  Lyten reports its batteries offer double the energy density of those made from traditional lithium-ion chemistries due to their graphene cell.  

