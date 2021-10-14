Sunrise brief: Koch JV expands its move into battery energy storage

Koch forms JV to explore building a U.S. battery gigafactory. The 50:50 joint venture with Norway-based FREYR could result in factories with an initial production capacity of 50 GWh per year by 2030.

Solar group tells feds it won’t name its members. In a filing with the Department of Commerce, the group argued again that identifying its members could expose them to retribution from Beijing.

Summit Ridge begins work on 44 MW Maine community solar portfolio. The projects, which are expected to be completed in 2022 and 2023, will serve local school districts, municipalities, hospitals, and businesses

Kentucky’s solar pipeline looks impressive. A 125 MW project planned by utility LG&E KU joins multiple other 100+ MW projects approved by state regulators this year.

Spotlight on the Southeast: Equity drives a clean energy future. Leaders from across the solar industry came together at Solar & Energy Storage Southeast 2021 in Atlanta to discuss efforts to diversify the workforce and break down traditional barriers.

SEG Solar expands its Cambodia-based module production. The California-based company said its expects that production in Cambodia will result in savings of 1 to 2 cents per watt at the system level.

People on the Move: Altus Power, Sunlight, Palmetto, and more.

What energy storage can learn from solar’s import woes. If a Customs enforcement action were to take place, importers would need to prove that no forced labor was used at any stage of production, including all the way back to the mine.