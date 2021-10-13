Kentucky’s solar pipeline looks impressive

It has been a big year for utility-scale solar in Kentucky, where multiple 100+ MW projects have been approved by the Public Service Commission (PSC). The pipeline is in a state that the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) lists as having a cumulative installed large-scale solar capacity of 64.4 MW.
The latest project is a three-site, 125 MW project being developed by utility LG&E KU. Recently approved by the PSC, the project is part of the utility’s Business Solar program. The program partners the utility with institutional, industrial, and commercial customers and enrolls them in a 20-year “Renewable Power Agreement.”
Participants included the University of Kentucky, which will be supplied with 44% of the project’s electricity.
Participants included the University of Kentucky, which will be supplied with 44% of the project’s electricity.
Earlier this year, the PSC gave a green light for a 188 MW project developed by Acciona. That project will sell power into the PJM regional wholesale electricity market via an existing East Kentucky Power Cooperative transmission line.
In March, the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Green Invest program found partners in Facebook and General Motors. The two plan to purchase power generated by a 173 MW solar, 30 MW/120 MWh storage system.
Kentucky’s 815 MW five-year pipeline places it at 36th in terms of development rankings by SEIA, a step up from its cumulative capacity ranking of 47th in the nation.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.