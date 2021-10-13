Kentucky’s solar pipeline looks impressive

It has been a big year for utility-scale solar in Kentucky, where multiple 100+ MW projects have been approved by the Public Service Commission (PSC). The pipeline is in a state that the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) lists as having a cumulative installed large-scale solar capacity of 64.4 MW.

The latest project is a three-site, 125 MW project being developed by utility LG&E KU. Recently approved by the PSC, the project is part of the utility’s Business Solar program. The program partners the utility with institutional, industrial, and commercial customers and enrolls them in a 20-year “Renewable Power Agreement.”

Participants included the University of Kentucky, which will be supplied with 44% of the project’s electricity.

Earlier this year, the PSC gave a green light for a 188 MW project developed by Acciona. That project will sell power into the PJM regional wholesale electricity market via an existing East Kentucky Power Cooperative transmission line.

In March, the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Green Invest program found partners in Facebook and General Motors. The two plan to purchase power generated by a 173 MW solar, 30 MW/120 MWh storage system.

Kentucky’s 815 MW five-year pipeline places it at 36th in terms of development rankings by SEIA, a step up from its cumulative capacity ranking of 47th in the nation.