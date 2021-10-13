People on the Move: Altus Power, Sunlight, Palmetto, and more

Altus Power named Julia Sears as its chief digital officer. She will oversee the company’s technology strategy, including partnering with CBRE’s and Blackstone’s digital and data science groups. Sears began her career as a technologist at NASDAQ and held software development and technology roles of increasing responsibility over 15 years, creating and patenting digital, scalable solutions for the global exchange for trading, indexes and corporate solutions using Amazon Cloud Solutions. Sears later joined TIAA and spent seven years there, where she led the firm’s B2B/B2C Digital Technology and User Experience.

Palmetto hired Brooke Daniels in the newly created dual positions of chief business officer and chief of staff to the CEO. Daniels joins Palmetto following her most recent position as associate partner at McKinsey & Company. Prior to McKinsey, Daniels co-founded and served as CEO of Made, Inc., a VC-funded technology platform built to improve business service utilization through dynamic pricing. She earlier served as head of the home services division and general manager for Ezhome Inc., a tech-enabled home services provider. Daniels holds a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School and is a member of the New York State Bar. She also holds a MBA from Harvard Business School.

Yaron Glazer was promoted to SVP U.S. development & origination at Ecoplexus Inc.

Sunlight named Todd M. Sechrist as CEO and president of Sunlight Batteries USA, and member of the company’s executive committee. He has more than 25 years of experience in the sector, having held several executive management roles including serving as COO of Enersys and leading its Americas and EMEA businesses. Sechrist has been a board member for Sunlight since 2020. He joins the company from Pengate Handling Systems where he also held the dual position of president and CEO.

Canada-based battery recycler Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. named Manfred Schmidt as commercial VP, battery supply for Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Prior to joining Li-Cycle, Schmidt served as VP of sales at Voltabox AG in Germany. Earlier, he was the head of key account management for Hoppecke Batterien GmbH, a provider of industrial batteries and energy storage. Schmidt holds his degree in Industrial Engineering from the Technical University of Darmstadt, Germany.

Sponsored: Solar Development Manager, New York, New York

As the Development Manager you will help develop a diverse, robust pipeline of utility-scale solar projects in PJM. You will focus on high quality and unique projects while working with other development team members and disciplines across the company to successfully add new projects to the development pipeline. You will develop a pipeline of solar project assets in PJM to support the development goals and strategy, participate in or lead diligence activities including vetting projects for environmental, financial, interconnection, permitting, and technical constraints, communicate effectively with vendors, project partners and other stakeholders, and prioritize work to meet project deadlines, budgets and goals

Additionally you will professionally represent the organization to various parties including landowners, vendors, local officials and other stakeholders.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree, preferably in Energy, Land Management or related field

Minimum 3+ years’ experience developing utility-scale renewable energy projects, preferably solar

Development experience in PJM is strongly preferred

Demonstrated success developing utility-scale solar projects

Demonstrated knowledge of project development requirements and lifecycle

Demonstrated knowledge of the PJM market

Strong communication skills and the ability to communicate complex technical matters verbally and in written format

Self-motivated and ability to work in a fast-paced, team environment

Proficient with essential tools including MS Office Suite, Smartsheets, Energy Acuity, Velocity Suite, WoodMac, etc.

More information is available here.

