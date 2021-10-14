SEG Solar expands its Cambodia-based module production

California-based SEG Solar Inc. said it increased the production capacity for its high-efficiency SEG 540W+ 182mm technology modules at its manufacturing facility in Cambodia to 500 MW per year.

The company said the facility aims to meet North American market demands. Production will come online in October and the first batch of solar modules are anticipated to arrive in the U.S. by the end of the year.

SEG said it expects to ship more than 2 GW of products annually by the end of 2023.

The company said it recognizes the importance of on-time deliveries and “believes larger in-house manufacturing capacity with production diversification will help minimize any delays.”

Jim Wood, CEO, said the company expects that production in Cambodia will result in reduced balance of system, tax, and shipping costs, saving “1 to 2 cents per watt cost at the system level.”

SEG half-cell module integrates 182mm large silicon wafers with technologies such as passivated emitter rear cell (PERC), multi-busbar (MBB), half-cut cell, and high-density packaging. The company said its bifacial series is designed to generate 10-30% more electricity under different ground conditions. Since its release in late 2020, over 1 GW of 182mm large cell modules have been installed world-wide, the company said.