People on the move: Hemlock Semiconductor, Wood Mackenzie, and more

Hemlock Semiconductor Operations, a leading U.S. manufacturer of polysilicon for the semiconductor and solar industries, announced that Tara Zachariah has been promoted to Director of Communications. In this newly created role, Zachariah will lead the firm’s communications department and oversee a comprehensive, multi-faceted program that aligns external and internal communications functions. Additionally, Zachariah will continue to grow HSC’s visibility within the clean energy and sustainability communities, including by serving as liaison to the Clean Energy Buyers Alliance (CEBA). “HSC is a uniquely pivotal brand in the U.S. manufacturing landscape, one that is essential to both a low-carbon and digital world,” Zachariah said. “It is an honor to continue telling the HSC story and building company champions with a talented, expanding team.”

Wood Mackenzie, a portfolio company of Veritas Capital, has appointed Simon Crowe to its global executive leadership team as Chief Financial Officer. Crowe brings a wealth of experience in private and public companies in the US, Europe and Asia. He joins Wood Mackenzie after nearly five years as CFO of ERM , the world’s largest Sustainability and Environmental Consultancy where he played a key role in their rapid growth, diversification, and successful investment from KKR.

Enel X Way, the eMobility solutions group of Enel, appointed Alan Dowdell as Head of Sales and Marketing. Dowdell joins Enel after close to a decade in the mobility, EV charging and industrial market. Most recently, he was CEO of Wrightspeed Inc., now REVO Powertrain, an electric powertrain company for medium and heavy-duty vehicles, and before that, was Vice President of Business Development at ChargePoint Holdings, a national EV charging network operator. Earlier in his career, Dowdell held senior roles at Thermo Fischer Scientific and Corning.

Additional job moves provided by EnergeiaWorks:

Peter Toomey started a new position as Chief Development Officer at Cypress Creek Renewables

Eduard Tourani started a new position as Resource Engineer-in-training at BluEarth Renewables

Babu Balakrishnan started a new position as CEO at V2W Renewables Solutions

Sales DirectorLos Angeles, CA

Responsibilities: Build pipeline by both cold outreach and existing relationships/contacts as well as follow-up on inbound leads/opportunities.

Identify, cultivate and manage go-to-market efforts. Engage and secure executed contracts with targeted customers.

Create trusted and high integrity relationships with current clients, prospects, partners and key influencers.

Work with sales leaders and legal on price negotiations and contract creation.

Create & manage a pipeline of key partnership relationships to include: C&I solar, large solar asset owners, EPCs, farmers, and others that own solar projects.

Work with Marketing to identify and execute on lead generation campaigns. Maintain CRM and keep management and other stakeholders apprised of pipeline health. As Sales Director, you will build, manage, and grow relationships to increase sales of a revolutionary technology for solar asset owners, EPCs and the O&M industry in California. In this role, you will leverage an existing network of contacts to support the growth and sales targets of the organization.Apply here Requirements: Highly organized and able to adapt to rapidly changing market conditions.

A self-starter who requires limited supervision.

Ability to accurately forecast deal timelines.

Territory will cover California and as we grow, the Southwest including Texas (regular, yet not intensive, travel should be expected)

A strong understanding of corporate buying cycles and a “rolodex” of relationships with senior level decision-makers (VP and above)

Understanding of solar project models, practices, and direction. Technical background preferred.

Minimum of B.A. or B.S. undergraduate degree required.

3-5 years minimum work experience in renewable energy, energy efficiency, and/or energy/sustainability solutions sales.

A proven record of $100K+ sales results, meeting or exceeding all quarterly and annual sales goals and financial metrics.

Ability to demonstrate ROI to VP and C level executives, as well as interact with other key influencers such as sustainability, finance, facility managers and engineers.