Sunrise brief: How to avoid solar antidumping tariffs 

People on the move: Silfab, RIC Energy, RMI and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.

California utility pays $175,000 settlement for false ‘renewable’ advertising The Southern California Gas Company has agreed to a settlement of $175,000, without admitting fault, to cease claims that their gas is ‘renewable’. The company will also update its website to clarify that only 5% of its gas comes from renewable sources

Extended grid infrastructure grant deadline encourages more Native Nations to apply The DOE Grid Deployment Office decided to extend the deadline in response to updated disaster data, which increased grant allocations for 243 tribes to better account for the probability of climate-related disruptions on native land.

How to avoid solar antidumping tariffs A note from Clean Energy Associates (CEA) shares tips for getting solar components into the U.S. market duty free.

Floating PV plant operators may achieve additional revenue through non-evaporated water A group of researchers found that the use of non-evaporated water at photovoltaic system sites can achieve revenues greater than $3/kW if used for irrigation and higher than $4/kW if sold to generate hydroelectricity.

Re:Build Manufacturing introduces solar ingot processor The Massachusetts-based company developed the RBM600 Solar CZ Puller to produce high-purity polysilicon ingots for solar panels.

Lyft offers solar workers a ride to work A workforce partnership between Solar Landscape, Edison Job Corps and Lyft is removing one of the major barriers for job seekers by providing free transportation to job interviews and to the work site.