Re:Build Manufacturing introduces solar ingot processor

Massachusetts-based RE:Build Manufacturing announced the release of the RBM600 Solar CZ Puller, a manufacturing device to produce high-purity ingots for solar panel production.

A solar panel supply chain often starts with polysilicon, which is then processed into ingots, then wafers, then cells, and finally assembled into a module, otherwise known as a solar panel. While the U.S. has large amounts of module manufacturing capacity, ingot, wafer, and cell capacities lag behind, and expansion of these capabilities will be essential to establishing a domestic supply chain.

RE:Build Manufacturing said the system was redesigned to meet or exceed the most stringent U.S. safety standards and provide a secure and reliable environment for crystal growth operations. The RBM600 offers integrated process monitoring and data insights capabilities designed to maximize output and minimize downtime.

The RBM600 comes standard with the capability for a 600 Kg charge size producing up to a 300 mm diameter ingot. With the optional top-off feeder, the ingot length can be as much as 3.2 M long. In addition, the RBM600 comes standard with a hot zone and product recipe to enable immediate production following installation, said the company.

“Our hardware and process expertise combined with our unique software and digital tools put the RBM600 at the forefront of crystal growth technology,” said Miles Arnone, chief executive officer, Re:Build Manufacturing. “The team’s dedication to innovation and their deep understanding of robust, industrial process development are evident in every aspect of the RBM600’s design and functionality. We are proud to play a role in the future of photovoltaic manufacturing in the U.S. and to create more jobs in a high-growth, high-tech industry.”

The RE:Build Manufacturing team will be exhibiting at the RE+ show in Las Vegas at booth #22002. The company is currently taking orders for delivery of the ingot maker for delivery by the end of 2024.

Re:Build Manufacturing was established with six employees in 2020 and has grown to over 850 people over eleven business units. The company has stated a mission to revitalizing America’s manufacturing base by creating long-term, sustainable jobs in areas that have been deindustrialized.