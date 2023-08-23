People on the move: Silfab, RIC Energy, RMI and more

Silfab Solar, a PV module manufacturer, announced Ted Ferguson has been named the company’s director of environment, social and governance (ESG) to further advance Silfab’s objective to have, among other responsible business standards, the lowest carbon footprint of any solar manufacturer.

The Edison Electric Institute (EEI) today announced that Dan Brouillette has been selected as EEI’s President and chief executive officer elect, effective October 1, 2023, following a comprehensive search process. Brouillette will become EEI President and CEO on January 1, 2024, and will succeed Tom Kuhn, who previously announced his plans to step down on December 31, 2023.

RIC Energy announced the promotion of Kevin R. Bliss, PhD, PWS to head of environmental affairs and permitting. In this role, Kevin will lead a division of environmental specialists responsible for the environmental diligence and permitting of a wide variety of renewable energy project portfolios in different parts of the United States. Kevin has over 35 years of environmental management and permitting experience at the local, state, and federal levels, including 6+ years in the renewable energy sector. Previous positions include senior permitting specialist and project manager with TRC, permit administrator and program manager with the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation; and Environmental Planner at the County and City levels. Kevin is a certified professional wetland scientist and has a PhD and MS in Environmental Science from the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry.

Greentown Labs, a climatetech incubator, announced that its board of Ddirectors has appointed Kevin Knobloch as the organization’s next chief executive officer, effective Sept. 5, 2023. Knobloch was formerly chief of staff of the U.S. Department of Energy in President Obama’s second term, working with Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz from June 2013 through January 2017. Following an extensive, national search process, he will work closely with Jason Hanna, Co-Founder and Interim CEO of Greentown, throughout the transition process. Hanna will remain on the incubator’s Board of Directors.

Electriq Power, a provider of intelligent energy storage and management for homes and small businesses, appointed Jennifer Lowry to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. She will be replacing Neha Palmer on the Electriq Board. Lowry served most recently as a senior executive at McCormick and Company, first as vice president of corporate finance and treasury before adding risk oversight to her role. Prior to taking on the role at McCormick, Lowry spent more than 25 years in the energy industry in senior strategy and finance roles at Exelon, Constellation Energy, Cogentrix Energy and AES. During her career, Lowry has developed and enhanced risk management policies and provided strong oversight for financial and commercial transactions and operations.

RMI, founded as Rocky Mountain Institute, has appointed Ije Ikoku Okeke as a managing director, Catalytic Climate Capital. In this role she will lead RMI’s efforts to mobilize, scale up, and catalyze climate finance globally at this critical time in the world. Okeke will lead RMI’s early-stage project development and innovative financing initiatives. She will also co-lead the Global South Program and partner closely with RMI’s Climate-Aligned Industries, Third Derivative, and Climate Finance programs.

On the heels of its recent Series A update, American Battery Factory will be announcing a new president. Former Major General John S. Kem will be joining the company in the head leadership role alongside CEO Jim Ge. Kem’s 35-year Army career spanned numerous positions including commanding the Europe District and Northwestern Division of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He will draw on his expertise enhancing national and global security in his capacity as president.

More jobs provided by EnergeiaWorks: