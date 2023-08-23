Sunrise brief: Solar-plus-storage project at Dulles International Airport

Solar racking company ESDEC eyes $5 billion valuation ahead of planned IPO Bolstered by private equity and the acquisition of four U.S. manufacturers, ESDEC is seeking further expansion via capital raised from public markets.

Aims Power introduces hybrid inverter for solar-battery systems The inverter comes in a 4.6 kW power output, 6.9 kW solar input model and a 9.6 kW power output, 15 kW solar input model.

Scientists outline innovation pathways for PV technologies Continued innovation in PV cell technology will have major impacts as PV is deployed at “multi-terawatt scale” over the next two decades, says a global team of scientists

Vermont startup joins partnership to commercialize perovskite solar Verde Technologies is partnering with NREL and Northern Illinois University on developing new manufacturing techniques for producing stable, safe, low-cost and recyclable perovskite solar cells.

Solar project construction begins at Dulles International Airport A 100 MW solar and 50 MW energy storage project will be constructed on the southwest corner of the airport. Dominion will provide renewable energy services in exchange for the provided land area.