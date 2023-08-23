Sunrise brief: Solar-plus-storage project at Dulles International Airport

Solar racking company ESDEC eyes $5 billion valuation ahead of planned IPO Bolstered by private equity and the acquisition of four U.S. manufacturers, ESDEC is seeking further expansion via capital raised from public markets.
Aims Power introduces hybrid inverter for solar-battery systems The inverter comes in a 4.6 kW power output, 6.9 kW solar input model and a 9.6 kW power output, 15 kW solar input model.
Scientists outline innovation pathways for PV technologies Continued innovation in PV cell technology will have major impacts as PV is deployed at “multi-terawatt scale” over the next two decades, says a global team of scientists
Vermont startup joins partnership to commercialize perovskite solar Verde Technologies is partnering with NREL and Northern Illinois University on developing new manufacturing techniques for producing stable, safe, low-cost and recyclable perovskite solar cells.
Solar project construction begins at Dulles International Airport A 100 MW solar and 50 MW energy storage project will be constructed on the southwest corner of the airport. Dominion will provide renewable energy services in exchange for the provided land area.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.