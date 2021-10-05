Sunrise brief: SunPower weighs options for its C&I business as it focuses on residential solar

Massachusetts weighs SMART program changes. Some solar developers have said the proposed revisions would remove 90% of Bay State land from solar development opportunities.
SunPower buys Blue Raven Solar to sharpen its focus on residential solar. The company said it will consider options for its Commercial & Industrial Solutions business including new ownership.
Distributed Solar Development portfolio adds 22 MW of community solar. All four projects in the portfolio are planned to reach operation by Q3 2022, with the fourth project currently undergoing acquisition.
Supply shortages likely to hit utility energy storage as EV demand grows. IHS Markit says cell manufacturers are expected to prioritize larger customers in the automotive industry over relatively small energy storage system integrators.
Michigan landfill to host 20 MW community solar array. DTE Energy plans to build a community solar project to support the City of Ann Arbor.
Greenbacker adds two Denver airport solar projects to its portfolio. The airport will buy electricity via 25-year power purchase agreements that are expected to save it $3 million over the term.
Why the U.S. would gain from a domestic renewable energy supply chain. An analysis says the next decade presents the best opportunity to onshore supply chains.
RFP alert: AEP unit wants renewable resources and BESS for PJM region. The business unit is seeking renewable energy purchase agreements of up to 15 years for solar, wind, and BESS that begin operation starting in 2022.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.