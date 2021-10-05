Sunrise brief: SunPower weighs options for its C&I business as it focuses on residential solar

Massachusetts weighs SMART program changes. Some solar developers have said the proposed revisions would remove 90% of Bay State land from solar development opportunities.

SunPower buys Blue Raven Solar to sharpen its focus on residential solar. The company said it will consider options for its Commercial & Industrial Solutions business including new ownership.

Distributed Solar Development portfolio adds 22 MW of community solar. All four projects in the portfolio are planned to reach operation by Q3 2022, with the fourth project currently undergoing acquisition.

Supply shortages likely to hit utility energy storage as EV demand grows. IHS Markit says cell manufacturers are expected to prioritize larger customers in the automotive industry over relatively small energy storage system integrators.

Michigan landfill to host 20 MW community solar array. DTE Energy plans to build a community solar project to support the City of Ann Arbor.

Greenbacker adds two Denver airport solar projects to its portfolio. The airport will buy electricity via 25-year power purchase agreements that are expected to save it $3 million over the term.

Why the U.S. would gain from a domestic renewable energy supply chain. An analysis says the next decade presents the best opportunity to onshore supply chains.

RFP alert: AEP unit wants renewable resources and BESS for PJM region. The business unit is seeking renewable energy purchase agreements of up to 15 years for solar, wind, and BESS that begin operation starting in 2022.