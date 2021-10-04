Michigan landfill to host 20 MW community solar array

DTE Energy will build a 20 MW solar facility as part of its MIGreenPower program, a voluntary community solar program. DTE said this is one of many new solar projects it plans to bring online by 2025.

The array will be built on a capped landfill and greenfield sites owned by the City of Ann Arbor. When built, the city will serve as the project’s anchor tenant, buying any power not subscribed to by other customers. A township will receive priority as the project’s first subscriber, helping it achieve its 100% renewable energy goal.

DTE is issuing a request for proposal for the project’s engineering, procurement and construction. The project has an anticipated commercial operation date in 2023.

The MIGreenPower program has subscriptions from the University of Michigan, Washtenaw Community College, Ann Arbor SPARK, small businesses, and more than 6,000 residential customers.

DTE has a portfolio of more than 50 solar and wind facilities that generate enough power for 700,000 homes. Over the next two years, DTE said it will double its clean energy generation, and inject $2 billion into renewable energy infrastructure.