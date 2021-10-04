Michigan landfill to host 20 MW community solar array

DTE Energy will build a 20 MW solar facility as part of its MIGreenPower program, a voluntary community solar program. DTE said this is one of many new solar projects it plans to bring online by 2025.
The array will be built on a capped landfill and greenfield sites owned by the City of Ann Arbor. When built, the city will serve as the project’s anchor tenant, buying any power not subscribed to by other customers. A township will receive priority as the project’s first subscriber, helping it achieve its 100% renewable energy goal.
DTE is issuing a request for proposal for the project’s engineering, procurement and construction. The project has an anticipated commercial operation date in 2023.
The MIGreenPower program has subscriptions from the University of Michigan, Washtenaw Community College, Ann Arbor SPARK, small businesses, and more than 6,000 residential customers.
DTE has a portfolio of more than 50 solar and wind facilities that generate enough power for 700,000 homes. Over the next two years, DTE said it will double its clean energy generation, and inject $2 billion into renewable energy infrastructure.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.