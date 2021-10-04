RFP alert: AEP unit wants renewable resources and BESS for PJM region

AEP Energy Partners is seeking proposals for off-take from new solar, off-take from new and repowered wind facilities, and build-own-transfer of stand-alone battery energy storage system in the PJM service region.

The business unit of Columbus, Ohio-based AEP is seeking renewable energy purchase agreements of 10, 12 or 15 years for solar, wind facilities (including incremental power from repowering), and BESS that begin operation between 2022 and 2024.

Notice of intent to bid must be received by AEPEP by October 13.

As a competitive retail and wholesale electricity and natural gas supplier, AEP Energy serves more than 700,000 residential and business customers in 28 service territories in six states and Washington, D.C. It also sells renewable energy through long-term contracts with utilities, electric cooperatives, municipalities, and corporate customers. The business unit currently owns more than 1,900 MW of solar, wind, and energy storage on both a utility- and distributed-scale basis.

More information is available here.