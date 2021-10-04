RFP alert: AEP unit wants renewable resources and BESS for PJM region

AEP Energy Partners is seeking proposals for off-take from new solar, off-take from new and repowered wind facilities, and build-own-transfer of stand-alone battery energy storage system in the PJM service region.
The business unit of Columbus, Ohio-based AEP is seeking renewable energy purchase agreements of 10, 12 or 15 years for solar, wind facilities (including incremental power from repowering), and BESS that begin operation between 2022 and 2024.
Notice of intent to bid must be received by AEPEP by October 13.
As a competitive retail and wholesale electricity and natural gas supplier, AEP Energy serves more than 700,000 residential and business customers in 28 service territories in six states and Washington, D.C. It also sells renewable energy through long-term contracts with utilities, electric cooperatives, municipalities, and corporate customers. The business unit currently owns more than 1,900 MW of solar, wind, and energy storage on both a utility- and distributed-scale basis.
More information is available here.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.