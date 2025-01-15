People on the move: One Power, Spearmint, NeoVolta and more

One Power, an industrial power company, announced it has appointed Eileen Fargis as its chief financial officer. Ms. Fargis’ brings leadership and financial knowledge as well as company expertise from her previous role as a member of the One Power board of directors, a managing director of Private Equity Sustainable Infrastructure at TortoiseEcofin, the head of investments for InterEnergy, co-head of IFC African, Latin American & Caribbean Fund LP at IFC Asset Management Company LLC and a managing director at GE Capital.

Spearmint Energy named Michael Weinstein, ERP senior vice president and head of investor relations. In this newly created role, Weinstein will be responsible for deepening and expanding Spearmint’s relationships with existing and prospective investors and supporting capital raising efforts across the business. He brings 25 years of banking, fund management and investor relations experience to Spearmint as well as deep origination, portfolio management, trading, and equity research expertise across the energy sector.

NeoVolta Inc., an energy storage solutions provider, appointed Michael Mendik, PhD, MBA, as its new chief operating officer (COO). Mendik joins NeoVolta from GoodWe, where he served as country manager/general manager for North America. His strategic leadership and ability to build top-performing teams have been instrumental in achieving significant market share and revenue growth.

ION Storage Systems (ION), a specialist in advanced solid-state battery (SSB) technology, announced three recent additions to its leadership team. The hires include Jorge Diaz Schneider as the company’s new chief executive officer, with over 10 years of experience in materials science and energy innovation, David McKenery as president and general counsel with more than 10 years of experience in corporate development and intellectual property, and Eric Lind, who will serve as ION’s first chief commercial officer, bringing over 30 years of strategic experience in the battery industry.