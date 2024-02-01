Sunrise brief: Bipartisan Senators request increased tariffs on solar imports from China

People on the move: Edge Zero, Dynamic Energy, Ecobat and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.

Chaberton Energy sees community solar installations skyrocket The community solar specialist reached 100 solar energy installations under contract in less than four years, and it plans to double its growth in the next two years.

Bipartisan Senators request increased tariffs on solar imports from China In attempt to support U.S. manufacturing competition with lower-cost imported solar components, the Senators requested the president invoke Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 to enforce tariffs.

Updated Enphase IQ8 microinverters are shipping in North America Enphase reports that both the IQ8HC and IQ8X are designed to pair with a full range of solar modules up to 540 W.

Sharp unveils 580 W TOPCon solar panel with 22.45% efficiency Sharp’s new IEC61215- and IEC61730-certified solar panels have an operating temperature coefficient of -0.30% per C and a bifaciality factor of over 80%.

FEMA to help communities build back with grants for solar panels and heat pumps The funds are allocated to help communities boost climate disaster resilience with net-zero technologies.