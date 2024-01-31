Chaberton Energy sees community solar installations skyrocket

After four years of very strong growth, Chaberton reports it controls 650+ MW of community solar sites in Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, California, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, New Mexico, Oregon, New Jersey and Italy.

Headquartered in Maryland, Chaberton Energy is a public benefit corporation focused on developing sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy projects. Its work ranges from site conception to full operations. The company launched in 2020 with community solar projects in the mid-Atlantic region but has since broadened its portfolio to include commercial and industrial installations. Due in part to favorable solar policies that continue to emerge in states across the country, Chaberton quickly expanded its market.

Community solar installations have grown overall from 85 MW cumulative in 2015 to 6.2 GW in 2023, according to Wood Mackenzie and the Solar Energy Industries Association. Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, the market is expected to grow 8% annually between 2024 and 2028.

“Chaberton will be busy this year offering valuable solar options for communities and for businesses that recognize the benefits of generating their own electricity, cutting costs and reducing their carbon footprint,” said Chaberton Energy CEO and founder Stefano Ratti.

Recent projects

A few of its recent projects include Friendship, Crestone, Greyrock and Fuji.

Friendship is made up of two community solar projects in West Friendship, Howard County, Maryland, which, combined generate 6.5 MW. They came online early 2023 and serve local community residents and small businesses, via the Community Solar Maryland program, and Loyola University Maryland, via the Aggregate Net Energy Metering program. Like all of Chaberton’s projects in the mid-Atlantic, they feature a pollinator habitat.

Crestone is a community solar project in Harrington, New Kent, Delaware, totaling 6.4 MW. This is the first project to participate in the newly revamped Delaware Community Solar program.

Fuji is two installations in one. Located in Franklin, NJ, it has a combined capacity of 5 MW. What is unique is this is a floating solar installation, which will be installed on the surface of an industrial pond. The installation will serve both industrial and community solar needs, as the first phase of the project involves installing a behind-the-meter system to meet on-site energy requirements of an aggregate material production site. The second phase of the project is a community solar installation with local residents as subscribers.

Greyrock, in Pittsville, Md is a 2 MW community solar project on a 34-acre parcel of land, which will serve residents and businesses within the Delmarva service area. Its pollinator habitat was designed following recommendations set forth in the Maryland Pollinator Protection Plan. The project is expected to be operational in the summer of 2024.