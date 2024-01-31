People on the move: Edge Zero, Dynamic Energy, Ecobat and more

Job Description

As the Head of Sales you will oversee the daily and long-term sales operations and directing the organization’s sales objectives, policies, and initiatives. As the Head of Sales you will also be setting short- and long-term strategies for sales while at the same time, evaluating the effectiveness of the current sales program.

Why you should Apply?



Competitive base salary and bonus structure

Health, Dental, and Vision Insurance

401k and Flexible Spending Account

Paid Sick leave and PTO

Responsibilities

Recruiting, building up and leading the regional sales team and act as a liaison between sales department and the CEO

Ensure that everyday sales targets are met, and customer expectations are surpassed

Define/set monthly/quarterly/annual (sales) goals for team members and provide feedback to executive(s) for annual review purposes

Develop specific sales strategies that expand the customer base and ensure the company maintains a strong presence in the industry

Implementing Marketing Strategies based on continuous analysis of the market and competition

Actively acquiring new customers and supporting existing customers

Establish sales objectives by projecting expected sales volume and forecasting and developing sales quotas for territories and the region

Continuous improvement of internal processes

Build and maintain long-lasting, strong relationships with customers while partnering with them to better understand their business objectives and needs

Work closely with Sales Managers to develop specific sales strategies that expand the customer base and ensure the company maintains a strong presence in the industry

Qualifications