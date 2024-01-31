People on the move: Edge Zero, Dynamic Energy, Ecobat and more

Ecobat, a specialist in battery recycling, announced that its board of directors has confirmed the appointment of Thomas P. Slabe as chief executive officer (CEO) and named him a member of the board of the company, effective immediately.
Jobs provided by EnergeiaWorks:
- Daniel Leon started a new position as senior director – energy resources at Electric Power Engineers
- Jonathan “J.T.” Thompson started a new position as chief revenue officer, North America at Edge Zero
- Nichole Coulter started a new position as senior VP of permitting and development at Dynamic Energy
- Molly Bales started a new position with Wood’s clean energy group as director of origination
Job Description
As the Head of Sales you will oversee the daily and long-term sales operations and directing the organization’s sales objectives, policies, and initiatives. As the Head of Sales you will also be setting short- and long-term strategies for sales while at the same time, evaluating the effectiveness of the current sales program.
Why you should Apply?
- Competitive base salary and bonus structure
- Health, Dental, and Vision Insurance
- 401k and Flexible Spending Account
- Paid Sick leave and PTO
Responsibilities
- Recruiting, building up and leading the regional sales team and act as a liaison between sales department and the CEO
- Ensure that everyday sales targets are met, and customer expectations are surpassed
- Define/set monthly/quarterly/annual (sales) goals for team members and provide feedback to executive(s) for annual review purposes
- Develop specific sales strategies that expand the customer base and ensure the company maintains a strong presence in the industry
- Implementing Marketing Strategies based on continuous analysis of the market and competition
- Actively acquiring new customers and supporting existing customers
- Establish sales objectives by projecting expected sales volume and forecasting and developing sales quotas for territories and the region
- Continuous improvement of internal processes
- Build and maintain long-lasting, strong relationships with customers while partnering with them to better understand their business objectives and needs
- Work closely with Sales Managers to develop specific sales strategies that expand the customer base and ensure the company maintains a strong presence in the industry
Qualifications
- 5 + years of Solar Experience is a must
- 3 years of management experience
- B2B experience is a must
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Capable of working well under pressure and meeting or exceeding monthly sales goals
- Able to manage and motivate others
