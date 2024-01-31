Sunrise brief: Arizona proposes solar power export tax

Sunnova Adaptive Home to feature Lumin Smart Panel The Lumin app lets homeowners monitor their energy use, create on- and off-grid circuit management schedules and automate time-of-use rate avoidance.
Maine blueberry grower goes solar ReVision Energy is the installer and REC Solar the investor of the project that is expected to generate 8.5 GWh of clean energy in the first year of operation, offsetting an estimated 8 million pounds of carbon every year, or the equivalent of planting 60,735 trees.
Solar power purchase agreement prices rise 15% year-over-year PPA pricing rose in some markets like California and declined in others, including Texas, said a report from LevelTen Energy.
PV commissioning times up by 6 months over past 20 years, claim scientists Scientists in Switzerland used project-level data from BloombergNEF to analyze completion times of renewable energy projects across 48 countries.They have found that average commissioning times have increased over the past two decades for all clean energy technologies.
Arizona proposes solar power export tax Solar assets that export electricity out of the state would be taxed 12.5% per every dollar of revenue made from the sale of electricity.
Canadian startup offers 35%-efficient indoor perovskite PV modules Canada’s Solaires Enterprises says its indoor perovskite modules are suitable for powering a range of electronic devices, such as wireless keyboards, smart door locks, electronic shelf labels, and sensors.
