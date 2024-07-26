WoodMac says global solar tracker shipments grew by 28% in 2023

From pv magazine Global

Global PV tracker shipments grew by 28% in 2023 to 92 GWdc, according to Wood Mackenzie’s Global solar PV tracker market share’ report 2024.

WoodMac’s analysis found the top 10 vendors accounted for 90% of the global market share. For the ninth consecutive year, US-based manufacturers Nextracker and Array Technologies took first and second place, with the former extending its lead position with 20% annual growth.

GameChange Solar, another US manufacturer, made it to third in the rankings for the first time thanks to 55% year-on-year growth. Together, the three companies accounted for more than 50% of global tracker shipments and 90% of the US market.

The US is the world’s largest individual market for PV trackers. It experienced 10% year-on-year growth last year, to over 37 GWdc of shipments. WoodMac says the market was buoyed by Inflation Reduction Act incentives which kickstarted construction for many new large-scale projects across the country.

In contrast, China’s tracker market fell to 4.3 GWdc in 2023. WoodMac says Chinese manufacturers experienced much higher demand for fixed-tilt products, as low installation costs were a main drivers for developers in China. Despite the drop in demand, Chinese manufacturers TrinaTracker and Archtech climbed into the global top six of tracker shipments, as they expanded their regional presence in the Middle East, central Asia and Latin America.

The largest European market was Spain, representing more than 50% of the continent’s demand. Spanish manufacturers PV Hardware, Solar Steel, Soltec and Axial all feature in the global top ten of tracker shippers.