Sunnova Adaptive Home to feature Lumin Smart Panel

The Sunnova Adaptive Home combines solar power, battery storage, and smart energy management for the home. Sunnova is putting the Lumin Smart Panel into the Adaptive Home offering and its energy management software into the Sunnova app.

“To meet our climate goals, we must make intelligent home energy management more accessible and affordable for all homeowners,” said Kelly Warner, CEO of Lumin.

Lumin’s load management approach, which it calls Control What Matters, and hardware-agnostic platform provide Sunnova’s Adaptive Homes users with whole home backup, providing access to all circuits through responsive load management. Lumin reports that its load management platform is compatible with all residential batteries and load centers.

The Lumin app lets homeowners monitor their energy use, create on- and off-grid circuit management schedules and automate time-of-use rate avoidance.

“Lumin’s smart energy management platform provides the ideal combination of performance, compatibility, and affordability that aligns perfectly with Sunnova’s commitment to powering energy independence,” said Michael Grasso, chief revenue officer at Sunnova.

Lumin got a big boost last month when ABB announced its investment in the company with the intention of helping Lumin accelerate its accessible home energy management solutions, which complement ABB’s residential portfolio. Lumin reports that its technology is now installed in more than 45 states and territories by a growing network of more than 400 certified installers.

Lumin reports that its Smart Panel will be available to homeowners through Sunnova’s dealer network starting in Q1 2024.