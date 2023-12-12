ABB invests in smart technology provider, Lumin

ABB Electrification’s Smart Buildings Division led the strategic investment in Lumin, with participation from Lumin’s primary institutional investor, Carbon Drawdown.

ABB plans to help Lumin accelerate its accessible home energy management solutions, which complement ABB’s residential portfolio.

“Our focus is on meeting the growing demand for integrated, easy to use, flexible products and solutions to help customers effectively manage their energy usage and lower energy costs as fast as possible,” said Mike Mustapha, president of ABB Electrification’s smart buildings division. “This latest collaboration is a testament not just to our commitment to the North American residential sector, but to strengthening customer value through partnerships globally. The data gathered through this partnership will hone future product innovation as customer needs evolve.”

Lumin currently offers homeowner and installer hardware and software solutions, including Lumin Edge, a modular system that includes the Edge Hub, the Edge modules and a smartphone application. The hub is installed near a customer’s existing circuit breaker panel, and connects to the load wire to manage individual loads flowing from the circuit breakers, thus electrifying and managing large circuits like HVAC machines, dryers, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, water heaters, and pool pumps.

According to Alex Bazhinov, president and COO of Lumin, the software will also connect to existing circuit breaker panels over software, allowing it to base load management on the battery’s state of charge.

Lumin Edge was developed to manage the most critical loads in the circuit, which, according to Bazhinov, helps make retrofitting a software system and hardware panel compatible with any circuit breaker easier.

“As an established player in the industry, Lumin’s agility and expertise, coupled with a strong competitive position, align perfectly with our investment criteria,” says Mads Moeller, head of ventures at ABB Electrification. “This collaboration allows us to expand our home energy management capabilities in the North American residential sector, where we aim to bring value and affordability to home energy solutions.”

ABB has a broad range of power electronics product offerings including electric vehicle charging solutions from compact AC wallboxes, DC fast charging stations with robust connectivity, and more.

A first joint offering developed by Lumin in conjuction with ABB is expected to come to market in early 2024.