Sunrise brief: Expect lower demand for residential solar

Solar electricity’s modest growth post-2022 slowdown Solar electricity’s slower growth as part of all electricity generation in the U.S. this year, reflects the impact of reduced solar capacity installations in the previous year.

What happens when the sun doesn’t shine? Solar power and wind energy depend on intermittent energy sources, and a team from Pacific Northwest National Laboratory looked at the frequency and duration of ‘energy droughts’ across the U.S. in order to help grid operators keep the energy flowing.

Gates-backed Fourth Power pilots thermal storage based on TPV cells Fourth Power, backed by Bill Gates’ venture firm, has developed high-density thermal energy storage based on thermophotovoltaic cells. The tech, which is reportedly 10 times cheaper than lithium-ion batteries, is based on the U.S. company’s patented liquid metal heat transfer system.

Canadian Solar launches new grid-scale battery SolBank 3.0 supports up to 2.35 MW / 5 MWh of grid-scale renewable energy storage and dispatch.

U.S. residential solar grows 24% through Q3, tempered expectations for 2024 Wood Mackenzie noted the fundamentals are slowly shifting, as interest rates are expected to cool, and utility electricity rates are scheduled to rise considerably.