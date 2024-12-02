SolarEdge launches mobile app for residential, C&I solar installers

From pv magazine Global

Israel-based inverter maker SolarEdge has launched a mobile app for residential and commercial and industrial (C&I) solar installers.

SolarEdge Go is the company’s first mobile app to feature all operations for solar installers, from installation and commissioning processes to management and servicing, on one platform.

The company says the app will introduce new remote management and monitoring capabilities, to help installers reduce costly or avoidable on-site visits.

It will gradually introduce remote access features, SolarEdge says, including direct access to inverter settings and remote diagnostics. Installers will be able to create, edit or select a site and register solar inverters, adjusting permissions for remote site access as needed.

The app is expected to help reduce commissioning time via a fast power optimizer pairing feature and the ability to schedule upgrades after commissioning. Installers will also be able to contact customers directly through the app.

SolarEdge UK Country Manager Christelle Barnes says installers will be able to work faster, smarter and with more flexibility using the app. “Our installers remain central to everything we do,” Barnes said. “As such, we continue to dedicate significant resources in order to create best-in-class tools that improve efficiencies for them throughout the installation process.”

In the coming months, the app is set to combine the capabilities of SolarEdge’s existing SetApp and Mapper applications.

Earlier this week, SolarEdge announced it will close and sell off its energy storage business and assets.