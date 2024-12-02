Air Energy launches to bring solid-state lithium-air batteries closer to commercialization

While some may call it a fairytale chemistry, solid-state lithium-air battery (SS-LAB) technology is now a step closer to commercial reality with the foundation of Air Energy. The startup has set out to scale the application of this promising technology over the next five years.

Image: University of Chicago

Share

From ESS News

Lithium-air batteries could be a game changer for energy storage as they have the highest projected energy density of any battery technology being considered for the next generation of batteries beyond lithium-ion.

Last year, the research work led by Larry Curtiss at Argonne National Laboratory and Mohammad Asadi, an associate professor at Illinois Institute of Technology, grabbed the headlines with a coin-sized test cell that demonstrated stability over 1,000 charge and discharge cycles and showed potential to reach a record energy density of 1,200 Wh/kg, which is nearly four times that of lithium-ion batteries and roughly comparable with the energy density of petrol in cars.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

SolarEdge announces closure of its energy storage division
27 November 2024 SolarEdge will shutter its energy storage unit and manufacturing, cutting 500 jobs.