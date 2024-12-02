Air Energy launches to bring solid-state lithium-air batteries closer to commercialization

From ESS News
Lithium-air batteries could be a game changer for energy storage as they have the highest projected energy density of any battery technology being considered for the next generation of batteries beyond lithium-ion.
Last year, the research work led by Larry Curtiss at Argonne National Laboratory and Mohammad Asadi, an associate professor at Illinois Institute of Technology, grabbed the headlines with a coin-sized test cell that demonstrated stability over 1,000 charge and discharge cycles and showed potential to reach a record energy density of 1,200 Wh/kg, which is nearly four times that of lithium-ion batteries and roughly comparable with the energy density of petrol in cars.
