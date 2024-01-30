Sunrise brief: The fossil fuel retirement boom

Tribes to sponsor 1 to 3 GW of renewables to help retire dams and restore salmon Four Native American tribes, two states and the U.S. Government have agreed to work together to replace the energy now produced by hydroelectric dams. The U.S. Congress could then vote to breach the dams to restore native fish populations.

Duke Energy leasing EV chargers in North Carolina The Charger Solution program enables users to install an EV charger with no upfront cost and monthly payments starting around $14 a month, according to Duke Energy.

NREL says long-term degradation of 8 GW of U.S. solar ‘matches expectations’ The short-term impact of extreme weather, such as flooding, high winds, hail, wildfire and lightning, was minimal in most PV systems studied.

A retirement boom for fossil fuels Since early 2003, the United States has retired the same amount of fossil fueled electricity generation capacity as it has installed, even while the size of the economy has grown by two thirds.

Secondary market for solar modules presents low-cost buying opportunities Pricing comparisons and trends within the solar panel secondary market are reviewed in a report from EnergyBin.

Sunrun solar-plus-storage power the grid during peak demand In partnership with utility Pacific Gas and Electric, the residential solar installer enrolled distributed batteries to serve the grid during times of peak demand.

Solar is a team sport How amplified quality incidents can send ripples through the industry, affecting solar perception and adoption.