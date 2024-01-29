Duke Energy leasing EV chargers in North Carolina

Duke Energy announced an EV charger rental program for businesses and homeowners in North Carolina.

The Charger Solution program, which was approved by the North Carolina Utilities Commission last August, enables users to install an EV charger with no upfront cost and monthly payments starting around $14 a month, according to Duke Energy.

The program lets EV drivers select from a range of chargers. The $14 monthly fee, for example, is for a three-year residential rental contract for a Level 2 charger, which Duke says can typically fully recharge an all-electric vehicle within eight to ten hours. Businesses may choose from options including a four-year rental term for a Level 2 charger or a seven-year rental term for a DC Fast Charger.

The Charger Solution program supports North Carolina’s goal of 1.25 million EVs in the state by 2030. It also supports the Biden administration’s goal of building a national network of 500,000 public EV charging ports by 2030 and reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

Last year Duke launched its Charger Prep Credit program, which provides credit to help defray the cost of upgrading a home’s or businesses’ electrical system in preparation for a charger installation. Duke reports that 6,000 residents have taken advantage of the program to date.

In addition, Duke Energy launched the Home Charging Plan, a 12-month EV charging subscription pilot program designed to enable residential customers to charge an EV at home for up to 800 kWh per month for a fixed monthly fee. As part of the agreement, participants allow Duke Energy to manage charging through its automaker app and participate in periodic demand response events. The pilot for this program is now closed to new subscribers in North Carolina.

Periodic demand response events will help Duke Energy operate the grid more effectively by shifting demand on the grid to hours of the day where clean energy supply is more available or cost effective for customers. The subscription pilot is currently closed to new enrollments in North Carolina. Duke reports that it is seeking regulatory approval of similar programs across all its service areas.