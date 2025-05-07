SolarEdge launches 22 kW solar integrated EV charger

SolarEdge announced the release of its One EV Charger, an electric vehicle charger designed to integrate with on-site solar energy. The product is available for commercial and industrial customers and SolarEdge said it will be available for the residential market by Q3 2025.

The 22 kW charger supports 1- or 3-phase connections and can automatically switch to solar charging to prioritize solar use over grid charging. It is rated for indoor and outdoor use and can be wall mounted.

Users can control and monitor the device via SolarEdge apps, including remote operation, updating charging schedules and viewing charging history. It can be programmed for smart scheduling to take advantage of low electricity prices, set import limitations for peak shaving and add surge protection.

“Since installing SolarEdge’s PV and EV charging solution, we have managed to cut our EV fleet charging costs by around 70% – a substantial saving on our energy bill,” said Christoph Vogl, chief executive officer of BV-comOffice, an office retailer.

The One EV Charger is compatible with a broad range of SolarEdge inverters, including the Home Hub, Home Wave, Three Phase and Three Phase commercial lines.

The EV charger comes with a type-2 charger supporting up to 32 A / 400 V AC. It is available in standard and Pro configurations. The Pro edition includes an eSIM card, an OLED meter display, and other features.

“The efficient integration of solar energy and public EV infrastructure is an important building block for more cost-effective and sustainable EV charging – after all, an EV fleet is only as clean as the energy that powers it,” said Shuki Nir, chief executive officer, SolarEdge.

The IP54 rated charger comes with a 3-year product warranty. Find the full spec sheet here.