Sunrise brief: WoodMac predicts 270 GW of new global PV capacity in 2023

WoodMac predicts 270 GW of new global PV capacity in 2023 Wood Mackenzie expects 270 GW of new global PV capacity in 2023, up 33% year on year. However, the annual growth rate is anticipated to fall to 1% in 2024 and to increase again by 5% in 2025.
Audubon calls for collaboration in rapid transmission line expansion Conservation researchers released a report outlining how key stakeholders can collaborate to build a transmission grid that benefits wildlife and humans while still meeting clean energy goals.
The economics of solar grazing A survey conducted by researchers at the University of Illinois, combined with prior research, details what solar grazers have purchased when building out their businesses and what they earn. Additional documentation highlights complex grazing business plans on large utility-scale solar facilities.
Radiation-hardened solar blankets to power orbital logistics vehicle Solestial’s ultra-thin solar cells will power in-space delivery vehicles for Atomos Space.
SMA America debuts home energy storage solution The Sunny Boy Smart Energy hybrid inverter is at the heart of the energy storage solution and it can be equipped with SMA’s Backup Secure to control the home’s energy, sending it to chosen appliances when needed.
