SMA America debuts home energy storage solution

SMA America, a division of the German company SMA Solar Technology AG, has introduced its Home Energy Solution to the U.S. market. This new system includes ahybrid inverter, energy meter, optional Backup Secure, an app for monitoring, and more.

The Sunny Boy Smart Energy hybrid inverter is at the heart of the energy storage solution and it can be equipped with Backup Secure (previously known as Secure Power Supply) to control the home’s energy, sending it to chosen appliances when needed. The battery inverter uses multistring technology, which offers the ability to connect up to three high-voltage batteries for a total of 2000 W of power. For whole home backup, the Automatic Backup Unit is required.

The Home Energy Solution can be installed incrementally, depending on a homeowner’s needs and budget. The DC-coupled battery in the energy storage system offers 200% DC-to-AC oversizing capabilities. The system uses maximum power point tracking (MPPT), which matches the solar output with the battery storage.

SMA reports that the system can easily be expanded because it only requires adding solar sizing to the main service panel. Installation is simplified, the company says, because the batteries do not impact AC breaker size, which reduces the need to upgrade the electrical panel.

The Integrated System Manager, which is included, allows management and monitoring of up to four inverters, energy meter and batteries. SMA ShadeFix is also included with the Sunny Boy inverter, which optimizes PV system energy production in varying array designs as well as when solar panels are shaded.

The SMA 360° app helps solar installers plan, commission, monitor and service systems, SMA reports. Installers can a QR code at installation to help simplify commissioning.