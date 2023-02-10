Sunrise brief: Nextracker announces IPO pricing 

Nextracker announces IPO pricing Nextracker begins trading today on the Nasdaq Global Select market under the ticker symbol NXT.

Vanadium’s role in a just transition The deployment of a vanadium flow battery at a fire station run by Native Americans illustrates the role that the energy storage technology can play in ensuring that nobody is disadvantaged by the shift away from fossil fuels.

SnapNrack introduces solar mount that attaches to modulee bfore roof The TopSpeed solar mount begins installation on the ground, limiting time spent on the roof.

Nevados to supply all-terrain solar trackers to Ampliform pipeline Tracker company Nevados supply Ampliform’s near-term project pipeline of 700 MW as well as its longer-term pipeline of 2 GW of projects under development.

IRA spurs 101k clean energy jobs in first six months As of January 31, 2023, there are more than 90 new manufacturing facilities and renewable energy projects developed in rural towns and large cities, representing an aggregate of $89.5 billion of new investments into the clean energy market, according to a Climate Power report.

Watch: West Texas community comes together for solar project A solar facility is bringing 250 construction jobs and $18 million in property taxes to Concho County, Texas.

Energy efficiency specialist pivots to rooftop solar at Connecticut nursing home Budderfly, a Connecticut energy-as-a-service company, is reviewing new solar offerings with Ryders Health, Sonic and Subway restaurants.