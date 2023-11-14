Sunrise brief: DOE seeks state-backed clean energy projects for up to 80% loans

Also on the rise: McCarthy begins construction on over 1 GW of solar projects in U.S. Southwest. Monoprice unveils new PowerCache batteries with up to 1,000 W of output. And more.

McCarthy begins construction on over 1 GW of solar projects in U.S. Southwest Targeting Inflation Reduction Act compliance, the company hired 200 new registered apprentices to complete the projects.

Solar-plus-storage project complete on Moapa Indian Reservation in Nevada  The 275 MW Arrow Canyon project was designed to minimize impacts to wildlife, habitat and other environmental resources. The contractors worked with the Moapa Band of Paiutes to ensure respect for the Tribe’s mission, vision, values, land and its people is maintained throughout the process.   

DOE seeks state-backed clean energy projects for up to 80% loans  A U.S. Department of Energy official explained how clean energy projects in many states, if they win a state grant or equity investment, can also access federal loan support. Either states or project developers can take the first step toward securing loan support.

Monoprice unveils new PowerCache batteries with up to 1,000 W of output Monoprice, a U.S. consumer electronics supplier, says its new portable batteries can store electricity from solar panels and wall outlets. They range in price from $199.99 to $799.99.

Commercial scale solar provider Altus Power reports Q3 financials The company posted revenues of $45.1 million, a 48% increase in over the third quarter 2022.

NREL presents new GaAs solar cell concept with 27% efficiency The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) has identified a low-cost way to produce high-efficiency III-V solar cells with dynamic hydride vapor phase epitaxy. The synthesis involved a gallium arsenide solar cell with a gallium indium arsenide phosphide emitter layer.

