Commercial scale solar provider Altus Power reports Q3 financials

Altus Power, based in Stamford, Connecticut, is a commercial-scale originator, developer, owner, and operator of solar generation, energy storage and charging infrastructure. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector and community-scale accounts.

The company posted third-quarter 2023 revenues of $45.1 million, an increase of 48% over Q3 2022 totals. Net income was $6.8 million, and adjusted EBITDA was $29.1 million for Q3 2023. Net cash from operating activities reached $23.6 million, and adjusted EBITDA margins were maintained at 64%.

For the full year, Altus Power reaffirmed its 2023 EBITDA guidance in the range of $97 million to $103 million and adjusted its margins to the high 50% range.

“Despite challenging market conditions that are affecting large portions of our industry, Altus Power continues to deliver record growth in our adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flows, as demonstrated by our third quarter results,” said Gregg Felton, co-chief executive officer of Altus Power.

In-quarter, the company executed an agreement to acquire 121 of solar assets in the Carolinas, investing over $120 million in the assets. The company is currently progressing towards the completion of about 75 MW of developed assets by the end of the year.

“We continue to drive construction on many assets towards and across the finish line in multiple states and are pleased to see growing engagements with our CBRE and channel-partner sourced enterprise clients move through development and into construction,” said Lars Norell, co-chief executive officer of Altus Power.

The company also recently unveiled Altus IQ, a carbon accounting platform for businesses.

Altus Power’s total installed portfolio is approximately 721 MW as of the end of Q3 2023. Its trailing twelve-month generation tops 730,000 MWh, leading to the abatement of over 517,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent for its customers.

The commercial-scale solar developer noted that the rise of community solar presents a large runway for growth ahead.

“Significant portions of our pipeline consist of community solar-eligible assets, and we’re excited to be preparing for even greater flows of these opportunities as more states implement supporting programs,” said Norell.

Altus Power also recently announced a new $200 million financial commitment from Blackstone Construction Facility. The $200 million financing is expected to support the construction of solar assets and fund equipment, labor, interconnection, and development costs.

“Our insurance clients have significant capacity for the high quality long-duration investments that Altus is originating,” said Robert Camacho, global head of asset-based finance, Blackstone Structured Finance.