Solar-plus-storage project complete on Moapa Indian Reservation in Nevada

Construction of the Arrow Canyon Solar+Storage project on the Moapa Indian Reservation in Nevada is complete.

The 274 MWdc solar and a 91 MW, 455 MWh DC-coupled battery energy storage system generates enough energy to power 57,600 average Nevada homes. The offtaker for the project is the public utility, NV Energy, which signed a 20-year power purchase agreement.

The project is comprised of 623,000 bifacial solar modules with 564 battery segments.

Built by EDF Renewables North America, NV Energy and McCarthy Building Companies, the project began in September 2021, with the solar portion complete in December 2022 and energy storage portion completed this month. EDF Renewables’ Asset Optimization group will perform operations and maintenance services for the life of the Project, and will provide NERC compliance support, remote monitoring, and balance-of-plant management to maximize power production.

McCarthy Building worked with LiUNA and IBEW unions to provide workforce training and skills development for both tribal and non-tribal members. On-site training was provided for all levels of experience, including entry-level. During construction over 450 jobs were created, with 10% filled by tribal members.

“The partnership between our Moapa community and EDF Renewables has been a mutually beneficially one,” said Kage Thompson, Moapa Tribal Council Member. “The project, built entirely on Moapa River Indian Reservation lands, put over 45 tribal members to work during the construction of the project and will continue to provide good paying jobs.”

The project is located on 1,387 acres in the Moapa River Indian Reservation, and in addition to offering jobs for tribal and community members, McCarthy said it is working closely with the Moapa Band of Paiutes to ensure respect for the Tribe’s mission, vision, values, land and its people is maintained throughout the process.