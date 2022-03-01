Sunrise brief: Solar PV grows 26% again – stays exponential as it blows past 4% of US electricity in 2021

Solar Tsunami: Solar PV grows 26% again – stays exponential as it blows past 4% of US electricity in 2021 Solar continues its march to take over the US electricity system, as five states meet more than 10% of in-state demand with solar PV, while another six states more than doubled their solar generation.

Honeywell batteries deployed at Hecate Energy utility-scale solar and storage project The 50MW solar project will use 20MW/80MWh battery energy storage.

Growing from three up to twenty gigawatts of solar power – Massachusetts seeks guidance A request for proposals has been released to develop a plan guiding the deployment of 10-20GW of solar power by 2050 as the state seeks to fully decarbonize itself.

Clean energy tax credit reform is our last, best chance for a net-zero future A clunky tax credit system keeps vital incentives like the ITC and PTC from working the way Congress intended. Direct pay is the key to ensuring US projects have efficient access to low cost capital with greater certainty by providing cash incentives directly to clean energy projects and project sponsors.

Auxin antidumping case “an affront to the industry” said SOLV Energy CEO SOLV Energy CEO George Hershman joined pv magazine to offer his view on the antidumping/anti-circumvention case.

Renewable energy accounted for 21% of US electrical generation in 2021 Solar maintained its place as the country’s fastest-growing electrical resource, while widespread droughts caused hydropower to fall and coal saw a brief resurgence.

SEIA offers framework for siting community solar projects The framework provides an outline for siting, design, and operation of community solar projects with the goal of protecting natural ecosystems and preserving the character of communities.

