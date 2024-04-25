Sunrise brief: Petition filed to enforce antidumping tariffs on solar imports

Petition filed to enforce antidumping tariffs on solar imports A coalition of U.S. solar manufacturers submitted a request for investigation of alleged dumping of Chinese goods in four Southeastern Asian nations responsible for roughly 80% of U.S. solar panel supply.
People on the move: Urban Solar, Kilo Power, Palmetto and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.
NREL updates interactive chart of solar cell efficiency The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) has updated its research cell efficiency chart for a range of PV technologies.
A second solar project takes off at JFK airport TotalEnergies began construction of an onsite solar-plus-storage system, providing energy to Port Authority and Con Edison, as well as community solar for area residents.
Reconductoring could enable 764 GW of transmission-connected solar by 2035 Replacing existing transmission lines, known as conductors, with advanced conductors could enable 764 GW of transmission-connected solar by 2035 even if transmission in new corridors was limited, found a study by UC Berkeley and GridLab researchers.
RFP alert: Community choice aggregator seeks renewable energy and storage Central Coast Community Energy announces a request for proposals (RFP) for renewable energy and storage Projects in CAISO territory.
Enphase delivers revenue miss amid softened residential solar demand The company remains profitable, generating $41.8 million in free cash flow, despite a slumping market.
SunPower to close business units, cut about 26% of workforce The company announced plans to wind down its residential solar installation locations and close its direct sales unit.
