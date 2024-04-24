People on the move: Urban Solar, Kilo Power, Palmetto and more

Julia Hamm joins Ad Hoc Group as partner. Julia brings decades of experience as the former CEO of the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA), founder of RE+ (now the largest energy trade show in North America), and much more.

The American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) announced that Jeremy Horan has joined the organization as its new vice president of Government Affairs. Horan joins ACORE following nearly 20 years of service in the U.S. Congress and executive branch, where he worked extensively to advance and defend clean energy policies. He most recently served as director of Congressional and Public Affairs for the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security.

NeoVolta Inc. , a San-Diego based specialist in smart energy storage solutions, appointed Ardes Johnson as its new chief executive officer. Mr. Johnson will officially assume his new role on April 29, 2024, bringing with him a wealth of experience and a proven track record of transformative leadership in the energy sector. His predecessor, Brent Willson, Founder and CEO of NeoVolta, will continue his role as chairman of the board and now serve as CTO.

Palmetto, a technology company accelerating residential clean energy adoption across the United States, announced the appointment of notable economist Lawrence H. Summers to its Advisory Board. Summers brings deep expertise to Palmetto, having served as Secretary of the Treasury under President Bill Clinton and Director of the National Economic Council under President Barack Obama. His extensive understanding of economic policy and commitment to sustainable development align firmly with Palmetto’s work to democratize access to renewable energy sources.

North America’s leading renewable energy search firm

Dan Visser started a new position as Country Manager – Canada at TIU Canada

started a new position as Country Manager – Canada at TIU Canada Anthony Conklin started a new position as VP of Residential Revenue and Service at Urban Solar

started a new position as VP of Residential Revenue and Service at Urban Solar Efrem Tagliamonte started a new position as Director of Engineering at Vanguard Energy Partners LLC

started a new position as Director of Engineering at Vanguard Energy Partners LLC Sebastian Stan started a new position as Senior Manager of Electrical Engineering at Kilo Power Additional job moves provided by EnergeiaWorks: Job of the Week Sales Manager | San Francisco, CA Job Description As a Sales Manager, you will be responsible for developing and executing sales strategies, fostering client relationships, and growing the organization’s presence in the United States. You will leverage your technical expertise and sales acumen to meet sales targets with new and existing clients. Why You Should Apply: Base Salary between $80,000-$85,000

Generous, uncapped commission structure

Remote work

Opportunity to join a growing company on the ground floor Responsibilities: Develop, grow, and maintain relationships with IPP’s, EPC’s and developers based on warm leads and cold business development

Attend tradeshows and technical conventions to showcase and grow the organization’s presence

Attend in-person meetings with clients and prospects

Possess and develop an in-depth knowledge of the service offerings of the organization Requirements: 3+ years of Renewable Energy experience, preferably in PV or Energy Storage at a technical level. Experience in PV testing an asset.

3+ years of B2B Sales experience

Established network of developers, IPPs, and EPC’s desirable, but not required

Ability to travel 50% within your territory and to tradeshows and sales meetings Apply here.