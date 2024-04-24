Sunrise brief: Maxeon sues REC, Hanwha Qcells for alleged TOPCon patent infringement

Green Bank network’s total investment could reach $10B for 2023 Preliminary reports from the Coalition for Green Capital say investment in clean energy projects and technologies increased 52% over 2022.

Johnson Controls releases new residential heat pump series The new heat pumps use R-454B as a refrigerant and are specifically designed to be matched with Johnson Controls’ residential gas furnaces.

Anker home energy storage system now available in North America The new X1 can operate inside or out, from -4 F to 131 F, delivering what Anker says is 100% power output without derating. It also has a NEM 3.0 mode, which enables battery storage and grid sell-back in states under NEM 3.0 jurisdiction.

Nextracker cuts solar tracker carbon by 35% with recycled steel and electric furnaces The utility-scale solar mounting solution’s low carbon option places an emphasis on reducing carbon-intensive materials and improving logistics.

Australian battery materials company plans U.S. manufacturing plant Sicona has confirmed it will develop its first commercial manufacturing facility in the United States as part of its ambition to become the biggest producer of silicon-carbon battery materials in the world.

Maxeon sues REC, Hanwha Qcells for alleged TOPCon patent infringement Maxeon has filed two different lawsuits in the United States against Hanwha Qcells and REC over claims that the two manufacturers used an unspecified tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cell technology.

Congress urged to reform clean energy bottlenecks before 2024 election Reforms to siting, permitting, and transmission were requested by a coalition of about 200 solar and energy storage companies.