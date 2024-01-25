Sunrise brief: Many states transition away from net metering

Energy Department announces investments in clean energy future A slew of funding programs are intended to advance electric vehicles and charging reliability, increase U.S.-made batteries, modernize the power grid and reduce the carbon footprint of federal buildings.

Solar installations can be haven for insects Habitat-friendly solar could help protect insect populations and improve pollination in nearby agricultural fields.

Training for community-based lenders focuses on climate finance Virtual training program designed for mission-driven, community-based lenders that support clean energy by offering climate financing in low-income and underrepresented communities.

WoodMac predicts strong yet flat global PV growth through to 2032 Research firm says the solar industry has reached a new stage in its evolution and is predicting around 350 GW of global solar installations annually for the next eight years.

People on the move: RWE, Green Lantern Solar, GeoSolar Technologies, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.

Distributed solar and storage policy trends Trends in U.S. solar policy as tracked by the NC Clean Energy Technology Center.

Saskatchewan First Nation signs PPA for $200 million solar project The Ocean Man First Nation agreed to purchase power from a new 100 MW solar project, among the largest in Canada.