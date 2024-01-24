People on the move: RWE, Green Lantern Solar, GeoSolar Technologies, and more

GeoSolar Technologies, a home and commercial green energy retrofit provider, announced Dr. Dar-lon Chang as company president.

Andrew Flanagan has been appointed chief executive officer of RWE. The executive management team around Andrew Flanagan continues to have Ingmar Ritzenhofen as chief financial officer and Akshaya Bhargava as chief operating officer.

Mithat John Kisackoglu has been tapped to lead the NREL Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Transportations Systems Committee (TSC) which focuses on electrification of the entire transportation sector from vehicle traction and energy storage system improvements to sweeping electrical grid infrastructure upgrades.

Green Lantern Solar, a renewable energy development and finance company focusing on commercial solar and energy storage systems, has appointed Dave Carpenter as the new vice president of development

Jobs provided by EnergeiaWorks:

Kevin Tychon started a new position as managing director, Investment Banking covering the Energy Transition sector

Collin Rhodes started a new position as chief operating officer at Somos Solar

Tom Wheeler started a new position as vice [resident at Scale Microgrids

Derek Ebner started a new position as director, environmental and permitting at Treaty Oak Clean Energy

Sr. Project Manager, Development New York, NY

$168,000 – $203,000

Solar Job Description As a Sr. Project Manager, you will support the origination, development, and delivery of projects on-time and on-budget by collaborating closely with colleagues at all levels of the organization to guide development strategies that will have the greatest customer impact and highest commercial value. You will develop projects with new and/or existing customers from early stage development through to NTP. Why You Should Apply:

Competitive Base Salary between $168,000-$203,000

Health, Dental, and Vision benefits

401k match and Life Insurance policy

Flexible, paid time off Responsibilities Develop projects and perform project-level development to NTP, managing project schedules and budgets

Guide projects through the interconnection process, working with engineers, utilities, and customers/developer partners to ensure development milestones are met

Partner with internal departments to ensure projects obtain site control and have a clear title review

Collaborate with development partners and/or act individually to obtain special use permits and all other non-ministerial permits, and develop a building permit matrix

Ensure survey work is completed and necessary permits, real estate, and grid interconnection agreements are secured

Work closely with account managers to ensure smooth collaboration and development of parcels with real estate owners

Work collaboratively with the Construction teams and assist in developing SOW and EPC contracts

Work closely with the Finance team through development stages, providing updates to the project model to ensure that goals are met and the project stays within budget and on schedule.

Identify and suggest improvements to business processes and best practices; evaluate community solar acquisitions and assist in creating new processes

Work collaboratively and demonstrate a high level of diplomacy with landowners, vendors, engineering partners, developer partners, utilities and local communities Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in Business, Finance, or related field preferred; MBA and/or advanced cost accounting experience a plus

8+ years of Community Solar Development experience, including distributed energy projects with a focus on in-front-of-the-meter solar projects

Demonstrated success conceptualizing and developing renewable energy solutions

Understanding of all aspects of solar power development, including sitting, interconnection, permitting, construction, and financing as well as utility/energy/grid transformation

Direct experience in distribution-grid level project development, obtaining site control, acquiring interconnection services agreements, and working with Procurement to manage equipment supply chains for hitting COD goals

Experience developing and delivering ISO-level battery energy storage systems

Experience in ERCOT, MISO and SPP in TX strongly preferred. Other states a plus Apply here.