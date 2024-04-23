Nextracker cuts solar tracker carbon by 35% with recycled steel and electric furnaces

U.S. solar tracking solution provider Nextracker announced its NX Horizon utility-scale solar trackers are now available with up to 35% lower carbon footprint.

The tracking solution is produced with an electric arc furnace manufacturing process and uses recycled steel. The carbon footprint of the solution is also reduced through strategic siting of logistics operations near the project sites, cutting trucking and shipping miles.

“Upstream control for sourcing sustainably produced steel and components is highly complex and requires expertise and deep partnerships to navigate,” said Kevin Smith, chief executive officer at Arevon.

Nextracker helps its customers like Arevon navigate upstream sourcing, providing a transparent view into the supply chain. A full life cycle assessment document is provided, including data on reductions in carbon footprint, land use, water consumption, and other metrics related to sourcing, manufacturing, delivery, and operation of solar trackers.

The low-carbon tracker solution is initially offered in the United States.

“Our low carbon tracker delivers measurable results in decarbonizing solar power through circular and increasingly renewably powered steelmaking, optimized logistics, and careful selection of raw material providers,” said Dan Shugar, Nextracker founder and chief executive officer.

Nextracker said it has already secured initial orders for its new NX Horizon low carbon tracker system. Developer and Nextracker customer Sol Systems said the low carbon solutions are “setting the standards for tomorrow’s energy infrastructure.”

In addition to using electric furnaces and recycled steel, the tracker solution’s carbon-intensive materials have been reduced. Aluminum now represents less than 1% of the total weight of the product.

“Industry represents more than 20% of global greenhouse gas emissions; steel alone is 7%, making it a crucial industry to decarbonize. Based on our analysis, the steel sector invested $35 billion last year in clean capacity globally, but much more is needed to reach net-zero,” said Jon Moore, chief executive officer, BloombergNEF.

Nextracker has two upcoming panel presentations at the Cleanpower conference May 6 to 9, 2024 in Minneapolis:

“Domestic Clean Energy Manufacturing,” Dan Shugar, founder and chief executive officer, Nextracker (May 7, 2:15-3:15 p.m. CT, Charge Up Theater).

“Solar Supply Chain,” Alejandro Riofrio, vice president, supply chain North America, Nextracker (May 8, 2:15-3:15 p.m. CT, Charge Up Theater).

In its last earnings report, the public company reported strong results, with quarterly revenue reaching $710 million, up 38% year-over-year. It raised its guidance for fiscal year 2024 to between $2.425 billion and $2.475 billion, up from previous estimate of $2.3 billion to $2.4 billion.

“As the world transitions to renewable energy and with solar leading new power generation, we are well positioned as the global leader in trackers, and we’re just getting started,” said Shugar.