Anker home energy storage system now available in North America

Anker Solix announced the commercial launch of the Anker Solix X1 Home Energy Storage System across North America.

In a meeting at RE+ last fall, Eric Villines, head of global communications for Anker Solix, told pv magazine USA that with electricity prices up along with increasing weather incidents causing power outages, homeowners want to go off grid when needed, and the X1 is designed to do that. With modular design, the company reports that the X1 is customizable with up to six battery packs per system (30kWh) or up to six systems in parallel (180kWh). The power output ranges from 3 kW with a single battery up to 36 kW with six.

The batteries are lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) and will remain fully operational for up to 3,000 charge cycles, the company says. Each battery module has an energy optimizer that allows each battery pack to independently charge/discharge to eliminate capacity loss. The company reports that this increases attainable energy by up to 5%. It also has a storm guard mode, which automatically detects and prepares for power outages and switching into off-grid mode in less than 20 seconds, Anker reports, and the system switches between modes using artificial intelligence.

The X1 features InfiniPower, which Anker says allows a continuous power supply at 1.1x the rated output. It can operate inside or out, from -4 F to 131 F, delivering what Anker says is 100% power output without derating. It also has a NEM 3.0 mode, which enables battery storage and grid sell-back in states under NEM 3.0 jurisdiction.

Villines also noted that there is just one app to run the energy storage system. And the display on the system itself is designed to be easy to use.

The new home battery system ranges in weight from 164 pounds (one battery) up to 739 pounds (six batteries). It measures 26.4 by 30.1 by 5.9, and can be ground or wall mounted.

In March Anker Solix announced that the X1 X1 Energy Storage System had earned four key certifications from the CSA Group including UL 9540, UL 9540A, UL 1741, and UL 1973, all of which are North American safety standards for energy storage systems. The X1 has a 10 year or 16.5 MWh throughput warranty, whichever comes first.